STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

We are on our own, lament migrants

The scene, on the first day of the 10-day lockdown, was no different at any other transit points in the city.

Published: 13th May 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Scores of migrant workers wait outside the Secunderabad Railway Station to head back to their native areas in other States, on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some in large groups, while some alone; some carrying their children on head and shoulders, while some others their luggage — the Secunderabad Railway Station, on Wednesday, witnessed scores of migrant workers queuing up in front of it to return to their native areas in other States, after the government imposed yet another lockdown in Telangana.

The scene, on the first day of the 10-day lockdown, was no different at any other transit points in the city. While the State Labour Department officials claim that measures have been taken to provide all assistance to migrant labourers and the situation is not as bad as last year, the ground reality paints a different picture. 

“In coordination with Revenue and Police departments, help desks have been set up at most transit points to help the migrant workers who want to leave the city. We have also arranged shelter homes near these transit points so that migrants do not face problems,” Joint Commissioner of Labour Department (Hqts) L Chaturvedi told Express. 

He added: “We have also informed all appointed officials at Hyderabad and other districts to ask migrants in all districts and cities to stay put in their places. Employers have also been asked to provide all assistance to migrant workers to encourage them to stay back.” 

Ground reality different 
A 50-year-old daily-wage labourer Suresh Churasiya, hailing from Danapur in Bihar, who has been waiting at the Secunderabad Railway Station since Wednesday morning, lamented: “Show us where these night shelters and help desks are. Outside the station, we can’t even find shade to protect ourselves from the rain and heat.” 

Another person, Sumesh Kumar, also from Bihar, who has been waiting at the station for almost 24 hours, said: “As soon as the lockdown was announced on Tuesday, our employers threw us without even paying us for the month of May. So, we left our rented homes and came to the station hoping that we will be able to head back home. Finally, we got a ticket for Thursday morning. But till then, where do I keep my children and wife? No one came to give us food or any other help. Like last year, we are on our own and these government officials are just watching us suffer.” Express spoke to many such migrant workers on Wednesday and all of them had similar ordeals to narrate.

27K migrants have left Hyd
According to the data provided by the State Labour Department, since April 1 to May 12, more than 27,258 migrant workers, belonging to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, UP and West Bengal, have left Hyderabad. Additionally, 3,232 migrant workers have left from others districts of the State. While the department officials claim that this number is far less than that of last year, experts claim that this year, the exodus from Telangana started soon after cases started to increase. 

“Unlike last year, this year’s complete lockdown was not imposed suddenly. Also, because the public transport is still operational, the exodus happened gradually but the numbers might not be different,” said city-based activists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana lockdown coronavirus migrants migrant exodus
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp