Telangana: Young doctor delivers baby, dies of Covid

NIZAMABAD : In a tragic development, a 31-year-old pediatrician working in Gajwel Area Hospital, Dr Farah Nilofer, succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday. The young doctor, who was a civil assistant surgeon, contracted the deadly infection about a fortnight ago during duty. What is even more tragic is that the young doctor had given birth only a week ago.

“She was 33 weeks pregnant when she tested positive. Her saturation kept falling and after a long time spent looking for hospital beds, she was shifted to Princess Esra Hospital. Eventually they delivered the child via C-section,” informed a doctor who studied with her.

However after the C-section, her condition worsened and she was put on ventilator. On Wednesday, she died after her oxygen saturation fell. She is survived by her infant and her husband who is also a doctor at ESI Hospital. “We are demanding that the State government urgently provide ex gratia and also ensure treatment for healthcare workers and their family members at NIMS or private hospitals,” said Mahesh Kumar from the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association.