4,693 new Covid cases, 33 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 4,693 Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,16, 404 and toll to 2,867. The State’s active case tally is now at 56,917 with the recovery of 6,876 individuals on the day. A majority of the cases were registered under GHMC limits with 734 cases, followed by 296 in both Nalgonda and Rangareddy, 285 in Medchal, and 209 in Karimnagar. The lockdown seemed to have had no impact on the number of tests conducted as only 71,221 tests were conducted on the day.