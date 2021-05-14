Another Covid vaccine scam in the offing: Revanth

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that vaccine related contracts through global tenders were being bestowed to companies owned by men who were close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that during the first wave of Covid-19 too, there was misappropriation of crores of funds.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that in the name of medicines and Covid vaccines, once again a huge scam was in the offing. He questioned the appointment of KT Rama Rao as the chairman of Task Force Committee on Covid, saying no official experienced in handling Covid was a part of it.

Referring to reports of misappropriation of funds in procuring Covid kits and gear, he said those at the helm had pushed the vigilance report which probed the matter under the carpet.