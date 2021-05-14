Bandi urges Telangana govt to recruit medicos at hospitals

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded the State government to recruit medical staff to meet requirements at government hospitals in the State. Due to shortage of staff, people are unable to get proper treatment at government hospitals, he said.

Sanjay visited the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar on Thursday. Cutting across party lines, every one should strive to control Covid-19, he said. Sanjay said if the State government provided correct Covid-related figures, the Central government was ready to cooperate with it.

At the hospital, some health staff stated their grievances to Sanjay, who suggested to them to appoint 20 staff members on a temporary basis.

He said though the State government had issued notifications for recruitment of doctors and medical staff, no one had come forward. So, the notification should be issued for permanent posts, instead of for three months, he said.