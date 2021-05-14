Gangula takes over Eatala’s turf Huzurabad

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After former Health Minister Eatala Rajender’s fallout with the TRS, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar has taken over the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. He has done so as per the directions of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, to prevent the TRS party cadre from aligning with Rajender. On Thursday, he met Huzurabad Municipal councillors in Karimnagar. Taking a dig at Rajender, he said, “TRS is very strong in Huzurabad and no one can split the party.”