Hospitals admitting non-Telangana Covid patients must seek clearance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid patients of other States seeking treatment in Telangana hospitals shall have a prior tie-up with the respective hospital, for the purpose of Covid admissions. Chief Secretary Telangana Somesh Kumar has written to all States and UTs in this regard on Tuesday.

As per the communication, after receiving a request from the patients, the hospital concerned will apply to the control room set up for the purpose in Telangana, following which the control room will issue authorisation to travel. Based on this, the patient can come to Telangana for hospitalisation. The CS also directed DGP Mahender Reddy to monitor regular movement of ambulances and vehicles carrying patients from other states into Telangana, in compliance with the instructions.

According to the new process, hospitals in a prescribed format, shall apply to the control room on ph nos: 040-24541119 and 9494438251 (Whatsapp) and e-mail: idsp@telangana.gov.in, furnishing basic details like patient’s name, age, state, attendant’s name, mobile number and type of bed tied up or care required. On receipt of the proposal from the hospital, the control room will issue authorisation to travel, based on which the patient can come to the State for hospitalisation.

The move comes after reports of ambulances carrying Covid patients from other States being stopped at the inter-State borders. Further, the Telangana High Court had also pulled up the State government for stopping ambulances on the borders.