Khammam: Hospital gets breath of fresh oxygen

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In much relief to the erstwhile Khammam district, the government allocated five metric tonnes of oxygen to the district headquarter hospital, to be supplied from ITC Paperboards in Sarapaka every day.

Due to insufficient oxygen supply to the hospital, many Covid-19 patients were facing problems and some had even died. Some officials brought this to the notice of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The Minister then spoke to concerned officials and arranged the oxygen supply. On Thursday, the first oxygen tanker arrived at the district headquarter hospital and the Minister formally inaugurated it.