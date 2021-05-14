Medak: Cops stand together to ensure sucessful lockdown

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Despite many policemen getting infected by Covid-19, the department, with limited staff, is involved in enforcing lockdown in the erstwhile Medak district by working extra hours. Many cops who are assigned duties to enforce lockdowns have caught the virus. Police officials say about 250 police and other personnel in the erstwhile Medak district have been infected and are currently in isolation. Recently, Sangareddy SP S Chandrasekhar Reddy was also infected. Despite knowing the risks of catching the infection, the personnel have had to carry on with their duties.

When police constables are infected with Covid-19, the higher officials extend support to them in multiple ways. In the erstwhile Medak district, they are being given medicine kits, dry foods and pulse oximeters. Every day, police officials are talking to their counterparts who are in home isolation, and if anyone has serious health problems, they are being immediately shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Medak district SP Chandana Deepti said that up to 25 police personnel were currently in home isolation in the district. She said they were frequently talking to infected police constables and closely monitoring their condition. Police officials in Sangareddy district said 407 police personnel have been affected by Covid-19 so far in the district and 332 of them have been cured.

A total of 72 personnel are currently under home isolation in the district while three constables have succumbed to the virus. In Siddipet, 167 policemen have tested positive, of which 70 have recovered and 95 are under home isolation.

A senior official from Siddipet district said a WhatsApp group had been created through which other officers and doctors would inquire about the health of the infected personnel every day.

Some officers offered to supply goods and vegetables to the Covid positive personnel. Police officials added that an isolation centre with six beds had been set up in Siddipet for those infected personnel who might not want to isolate at their homes to keep their family members safe.