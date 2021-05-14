STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MLC polls deferred; pro-tem Chairman in June

The Election Commission of India (ECI) deferred the biennial polls for State Legislative Council under the quota of MLAs, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) deferred the biennial polls for State Legislative Council under the quota of MLAs, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as six MLCs, elected under MLAs quota, will retire on June 3. As the Chairman and Deputy Chairman would be among those retiring, the State government with the consent of the Governor will have to appoint a pro tem-Chairman for the Council on or before June 4. 

“As per the provisions of Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the seats of State Legislative Council are required to be filled up by holding biennial elections before the said expiry of the term. The Commission has reviewed the matter today and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, it would not be appropriate to hold elections to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these biennial elections.

The Commission will take a decision in the matter at an appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the states concerned and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA,” the ECI said in a release on Thursday.  The MLCs, who are going to retire on June 3 are, Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidya Sagar, K Srihari, Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, Md Fareeduddin and A Lalitha. 

If the Chairman retires, the Deputy Chairman acts as Chairman till the new Chairman is elected. But since both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman are set to retire the same day, there is a need to elect the pro-tem Chairman, as the Council is a permanent body and it cannot be dissolved like the Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp