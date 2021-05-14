MLC polls deferred; pro-tem Chairman in June

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) deferred the biennial polls for State Legislative Council under the quota of MLAs, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As many as six MLCs, elected under MLAs quota, will retire on June 3. As the Chairman and Deputy Chairman would be among those retiring, the State government with the consent of the Governor will have to appoint a pro tem-Chairman for the Council on or before June 4.

“As per the provisions of Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the seats of State Legislative Council are required to be filled up by holding biennial elections before the said expiry of the term. The Commission has reviewed the matter today and has decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, it would not be appropriate to hold elections to the Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these biennial elections.

The Commission will take a decision in the matter at an appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the states concerned and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA,” the ECI said in a release on Thursday. The MLCs, who are going to retire on June 3 are, Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidya Sagar, K Srihari, Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, Md Fareeduddin and A Lalitha.

If the Chairman retires, the Deputy Chairman acts as Chairman till the new Chairman is elected. But since both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman are set to retire the same day, there is a need to elect the pro-tem Chairman, as the Council is a permanent body and it cannot be dissolved like the Assembly.