STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MRP violations of essential drugs in Hyderabad under Legal Metrology scanner

Due to the sudden demand, the MRP of pulse oximeters and thermometers have doubled.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 second wave has led to a shortage of medicines and health monitoring tools, the Legal Metrology Department has been keeping a close eye on medical distributors and traders in the State selling life-saving drugs at rates higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

Due to the sudden demand, the MRP of pulse oximeters and thermometers have doubled. Traders are charging extra on MRP citing a shortage of devices and medicines in the market. The price of a normal pulse oximeter was around Rs 1,200 but after the second wave, the prices shot up to Rs 3,000. Similarly, prices of other health monitoring devices have also shot up, said T Ranjith Kumar, manager of a medical store in the city.

As per the directions of Controller of Legal Metrology V Anil Kumar, who is also the Civil Supplies Department Commissioner, the department has set up a task force and has been conducting surprise inspections on stores. During their inspections, they found traders selling N95 masks, thermometers and pulse oximeters by affixing fake labels.

“A team of officials from the Legal Metrology, Drug Inspection, Police and Civil Supplies Departments, headed by the Chief Rationing Officer, have been conducting raids on medical stores. The government has taken a serious view against the menace of increasing prices and have asked officials to send a daily report, with photographs, on the raids,” said an official with the Legal Metrology Department. He also added that they had booked cases against a few stores in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid drugs hyderabad COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp