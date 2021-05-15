STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Department needs a Minister: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Meanwhile, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy took a serious note of the police not allowing ambulances with Covid-19 patients into Telangana.

Published: 15th May 2021 08:56 AM

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Friday, trained his guns at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for leaving the Health Department without a minister in these trying times.

“The Chief Minister has kept the Health portfolio for himself. If officials need advice, do they have to rush to the farmhouse and meet the CM?” he asked.

Uttam took objection to the State not including Covid-19 treatment under Arogya Sri or implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. He said it was unfortunate that several people died just because they could not get ventilator beds in time. 

“The government cannot abdicate its responsibility for the unfolding tragedy,” the TPCC chief said. He wanted to know why KCR was keeping quiet and not demanding Remdesivir in adequate quantities from Hetero Drugs, for which the State government had allotted lands worth thousands of crores.

He blamed both the Centre and the State governments for the rising number of cases. He also said that the Congress was chipping in to help the Covid patients by providing transport to senior citizens at vaccination centres, and setting up a helpline to provide medical advice to patients.

Meanwhile, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy took a serious note of the police not allowing ambulances with Covid-19 patients into Telangana. He said that the chief ministers of both States should immediately swing into action and resolve the issue. 

