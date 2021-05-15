Special passport counters to be set up in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To meet the emergency travel requirements of passport applicants, the authorities have decided to open a Passport Application Processing Counter (PAPC) at the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Secunderabad, between 8 am and 12 noon on all working days from May 17 to 21.

Applicants with travel exigencies who have already submitted passport applications in the portal www.passportindia.gov.in or in the mPassport Seva mobile app, and have attended/not attended their appointments in the PSKs, as well as those who have not submitted their passport applications in the passport portal/ mPassport Seva app yet, may approach this office with application reference number (ARM) received after successful submission of online application and payment of prescribed fee in the above portal with all supporting documents in original and proof of travel urgency for processing the same.