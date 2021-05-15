STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: Fifteen in Nirmal district hit by black fungus

Meanwhile, Express learnt that at least five persons from Bhainsa division have so far been infected by the black fungus.

Published: 15th May 2021 08:12 AM

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: It appears as if respite is not one of the things that await diabetic Covid patients who recover from the virus infection. At a time when black fungus cases are on the rise in Telangana, the fear has hit Nirmal district too. According to sources, at least 10 to 15 diabetic Covid patients, hailing from Nirmal, are currently undergoing treatment for black fungus at various hospitals in both the district and Hyderabad. 

Meanwhile, Express learnt that at least five persons from Bhainsa division have so far been infected by the black fungus. While two of them died recently, the remaining three are undergoing treatment. It may be mentioned here that mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by the excessive use of steroids and unregulated intake of antibiotics by Covid patients with diabetes. Meanwhile, sources said that though the first few cases detected in Nirmal were referred to Hyderabad for treatment, the officials kept the details of the patients hidden.

In the meantime, speaking to Express, Nirmal District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) C Dhanraj said that they have not received any information about cases of Covid-19 patients being infected by black fungus from any government hospitals yet. He also mentioned that they will look into the situation in private hospitals. 

Seek treatment as soon as possible, says neurologist 

Dr BL Narsimha Reddy, a neurologist working in a private hospital in Nirmal, told Express that they have managed to trace and treat more than 10 patients in the last ten days. He also pointed out that there was no need to worry as it affects only diabetic patients and those with chronic diseases. He urged those recovered Covid patients who experience swelling around the nose and eyes, redness around the eyes that causes pain, decreasing vision and blackening of the palette to immediately seek treatment as the fungus spreads to the eyes and eventually the brain in no time.

“If one seeks treatment immediately after noticing the symptoms, the infection can be cured without any hassle. However, if delayed, the cost of treatment will be really high. Four injections, each worth `7,000, will also have to be administered to the patients,” he added.

Two die in Bhainsa

Express learnt that at least five persons from Bhainsa division have so far been infected by the black fungus. While two of them died recently, the remaining three are undergoing treatment. Though the first few cases detected in Nirmal were referred to Hyderabad, the officials reportedly kept the details of patients hidden

