Adilabad sorghum farmers stage 'rasta roako', demand MSP

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Some of the farmers who had cultivated sorghum burnt their produce and staged rasta roko at Pocher crossroads in Boath mandal of the district on Saturday.

They demanded that the government should procure their produce by providing minimum support price (MSP) at the earliest.

The farmers alleged that government was yet to start operating the procurement centers, and, said that MLA Rathod Bapu Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were not taking any decision on selling the produce to private traders.

They alleged that CM KCR had asked farmers to not raise maize and take up sorghum cultivation, and despite that they were not able to get the MSP. Meanwhile, paddy farmers from Dhandapelli, Luxettipet and Jannaram mandals, are worried as there has been a delay in procurement of paddy at the purchase centers in Mancherial district.

They are worried that if government does not purchase their produce on time it might get damaged in unseasonal rains and they would have to bear the loss.