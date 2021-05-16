Bandi Sanjay raps Telangana government for making ryots wait at paddy purchase centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said on Saturday that while people across the country are living in fear of Covid-19, Telangana’s farmers are being forced to wait outside paddy procurement centres for days together.

Speaking at the BJP Kisan Morcha meeting, Sanjay said that the State government does not have any concrete plan to procure paddy in the ongoing Yasangi season.

He also alleged that rice millers were deducting payments to farmers citing the excuse of damaged paddy.

Stating that the paddy had been damaged by untimely rains, Sanjay said, “Bhumaiah, a resident of Polkampet village of Kamareddy district died of a heart attack as his paddy was drenched in rain at procurement centre. Parushuramulu, a farmer who took his harvest to the Dubbaka agriculture market died of dehydration after waiting for three days in the scorching sun.”

The Karimnagar MP demanded that the State government arrange tarpaulin sheets for farmers on a war footing as there is a rain forecast for the next three days.