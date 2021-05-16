Covid-19: Karimnagar Civil Hospital gets seven new ventilators

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: With the initiative of State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Bala Vikasa Samithi, an NGO, in association with Gland Pharma company donated as many as seven ventilators to the Government Civil Hospital in Karimnagar.

The representatives of the company and the NGO handed over the ventilators to District Collector K Shashanka Hospital Superintendent Dr B Ratnamala, on Saturday. With the arrival of seven new ventilators, the hospital currently has about 40 ventilators to cater to the requirements of critical Covid patients.

​It may be mentioned here that of the total 289 Covid beds in the hospital, 195 beds have oxygen lines. All major district officials, including Collector K Shashanka, are constantly monitoring the availability of necessary facilities at the hospital.

According to sources, the Civil Hospital, as on Saturday, enough number of normal and oxygen beds and Remdesivir injections for the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector K Shashanka said that the authorities are providing all facilities at the Civil Hospital, on par with its private counterparts, and requested the citizens to make the best use of it.