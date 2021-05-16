Covid-19: Oxygen relief from US arrives at Hyderabad airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) received Covid relief material in the form of Oxygen Concentrator shipments from Dallas, United States of America, informed Airport Authorities on Saturday.

​A total of eight pieces of Oxygen Concentrators weighing 2,352 kgs were handled by GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo on Friday.

According to officials, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo had been playing a crucial role in handling the international aid that had been pouring into the country. GHAC has been continuously working towards efficient handling anddistribution of Covid relief materials, they said.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, GHAC has handled several freighters carrying vaccines, medical equipment and relief material such as PPE kits, masks, and sanitisers.

From January 2021, GHAC has handled more than 100 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines.