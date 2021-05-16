STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Oxygen relief from US arrives at Hyderabad airport

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, GHAC has handled several freighters carrying vaccines, medical equipment and relief material such as PPE kits, masks, and sanitisers. 

Published: 16th May 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Eight pieces of oxygen concentrators, weighing 2,352 kg, brought in at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo

Eight pieces of oxygen concentrators, weighing 2,352 kg, brought in at the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) received Covid relief material in the form of Oxygen Concentrator shipments from Dallas, United States of America, informed Airport Authorities on Saturday. 

​A total of eight pieces of Oxygen Concentrators weighing 2,352 kgs were handled by GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo on Friday.

According to officials, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo had been playing a crucial role in handling the international aid that had been pouring into the country. GHAC has been continuously working towards efficient handling anddistribution of Covid relief materials, they said.

From January 2021, GHAC has handled more than 100 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines.

TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 Second Wave
Gallery
