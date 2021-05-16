First in country: Telangana audits 40 per cent Gram Panchayats for 2019-20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana leads in the country for the timely audit of 40 per cent of Gram Panchayats in the State, for the year 2019-20.

Ministry of Panchayat Raj Joint Secretary KS Sethi informed this in a letter to State Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Saturday.

Of the 12,769 GPs in the State, online audit for 2019-20 was completed for 5,174 (40%) GPs.

​However, Sethi wanted Panchayat Raj officials to give replies to the 56,505 objections raised by the Audit Department.

As the State is leading in online auditing, Sethi wanted the State Audit Department Director Marthineni Venkateshwar Rao to give a presentation on the online audit.