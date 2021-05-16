STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Govt ENT Hospital in Koti to be nodal centre for black fungus as disease reaches Telangana districts

On Saturday, two cases of the infection were also reported from two districts — one each from Khammam and Adilabad.

Published: 16th May 2021 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM/ADILABAD: The Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy stated that the Government ENT Hospital in Koti will be the nodal centre for admitting and treating black fungus cases in Telangana.

The decision was taken after many cases of the fungal infection were reported among Covid patients in the State. 

On Saturday, two cases of the infection were also reported from two districts — one each from Khammam and Adilabad.

The department has also roped in Gandhi Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to tackle the disease. Patients who contract black fungus but are still Covid-19 positive or needing multidisciplinary help from the pulmonology department will be treated at Gandhi Hospital, whereas those whose eyes are affected will be treated at the eye hospital.

The government is also working to address the shortage of drugs needed to treat black fungus. 

One of them — Liposomal Amphotericin B — will be procured soon, officials said.The Director of Public Health, meanwhile, has also issued guidelines to all Covid hospitals in the State to incorporate some of the existing best practices into their day-to-day Covid-19 treatment protocol.

The guidelines state, “Control the sugar levels during Covid with or without sugars, use steroids judiciously in the correct time, dose and duration. Use antibiotics and antifungals judiciously and clean the humidifier, water for O2 therapy.”

First cases of black fungus detected in Khammam, Adilabad

The State has also advised use of distilled or sterilised water for oxyflowmeters, and to check the water levels in humidifiers. Guidelines on sanitising humidifiers have also been issued. While the current number of individuals affected with black fungus is not known, hospitals have independently reported nearly 120-150 cases across Telangana.

The spread of the disease continues ominously, as two cases were detected in the districts on Saturday. Talluri Bhadraiah, 38, a resident of Nerada village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district, was showing symptoms of the disease and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad in a special ambulance.

Bhadraiah, a diabetic patient, had contracted Covid-19 last week and had recovered. But on Friday, he experienced pain in his eyes. He visited the district hospital and doctors there detected symptoms of black fungus. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital. According to the doctors treating him, his condition is critical.

A case was also identified at Adilabad district in a 65-year-old person, who died of a cardiac arrest, in Echoda mandal. The person was shifted from the district to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment, but died at the hospital. 

​While Medical and Health officials said death was due to a cardiac arrest, other government sources confirmed that the person was indeed diagnosed with the fungal infection.

District medical and health officer Narender Rathod also denied that the patient had contracted black fungus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Black Fungus Cases
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp