Govt ENT Hospital in Koti to be nodal centre for black fungus as disease reaches Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM/ADILABAD: The Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy stated that the Government ENT Hospital in Koti will be the nodal centre for admitting and treating black fungus cases in Telangana.

The decision was taken after many cases of the fungal infection were reported among Covid patients in the State.

On Saturday, two cases of the infection were also reported from two districts — one each from Khammam and Adilabad.

The department has also roped in Gandhi Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to tackle the disease. Patients who contract black fungus but are still Covid-19 positive or needing multidisciplinary help from the pulmonology department will be treated at Gandhi Hospital, whereas those whose eyes are affected will be treated at the eye hospital.

The government is also working to address the shortage of drugs needed to treat black fungus.

One of them — Liposomal Amphotericin B — will be procured soon, officials said.The Director of Public Health, meanwhile, has also issued guidelines to all Covid hospitals in the State to incorporate some of the existing best practices into their day-to-day Covid-19 treatment protocol.

The guidelines state, “Control the sugar levels during Covid with or without sugars, use steroids judiciously in the correct time, dose and duration. Use antibiotics and antifungals judiciously and clean the humidifier, water for O2 therapy.”

First cases of black fungus detected in Khammam, Adilabad

The State has also advised use of distilled or sterilised water for oxyflowmeters, and to check the water levels in humidifiers. Guidelines on sanitising humidifiers have also been issued. While the current number of individuals affected with black fungus is not known, hospitals have independently reported nearly 120-150 cases across Telangana.

The spread of the disease continues ominously, as two cases were detected in the districts on Saturday. Talluri Bhadraiah, 38, a resident of Nerada village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district, was showing symptoms of the disease and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad in a special ambulance.

Bhadraiah, a diabetic patient, had contracted Covid-19 last week and had recovered. But on Friday, he experienced pain in his eyes. He visited the district hospital and doctors there detected symptoms of black fungus. He was then shifted to Gandhi Hospital. According to the doctors treating him, his condition is critical.

A case was also identified at Adilabad district in a 65-year-old person, who died of a cardiac arrest, in Echoda mandal. The person was shifted from the district to a hospital in Hyderabad for treatment, but died at the hospital.

​While Medical and Health officials said death was due to a cardiac arrest, other government sources confirmed that the person was indeed diagnosed with the fungal infection.

District medical and health officer Narender Rathod also denied that the patient had contracted black fungus.