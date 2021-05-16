STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khammam cops seize explosives worth Rs 15 lakh, arrest five persons

Published: 16th May 2021 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Khammam Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier speaks to the media, while displaying the seized explosives.

Khammam Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier speaks to the media, while displaying the seized explosives. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam rural police arrested five persons and seized explosives worth Rs 15,60,000 from them here on Saturday. Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier briefed the media at the Rural police station on Saturday about the incident and said that based on reliable information, police raided a house near Warangal x-roads in Khammam.

Police found caught N Purnachandra Reddy and M Ramesh shifting three bags of sulphur in a car and an auto, and arrested the duo and seized the sulphur, auto and car.

Later, based on the information provided by the arrested persons, the police went to Pittalavarigudem village and found a huge cache of explosive material kept in a mango orchard.

Police seized as many as 35 bags of sulphur, 12 bags of black powder, 15 bags of mixed gun powder, 30 bags of boosters, five boxes of gelatin sticks, 950 detonators and other materials including Rs 45,400 cash. They arrested B Sudharshan Rao, M Upender, and N Srinu at the site. However, the main accused B Rajendra Prasad and I Srinivas are absconding.

Additional Police Commissioner Subashchandrabose, Khammam Rural ACP Venkata Reddy, Rural Circle Inspector S Satyanarayana Reddy and other officials were participated.

