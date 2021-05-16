STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kin of Covid patient denied groceries; victim's post goes viral on social media

Immediately after learning about the incident, Kothagudem DSP G Venkateswara Babu, along with revenue and health officials, reached the village and counselled both the parties.

The post soon went viral and reached the notice of the police and the District Collector. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a case of social boycott, the family member of a Covid patient was denied essential commodities, at Ganugapadu village of Chandrugonda mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, on Saturday.

According to sources, 35-year-old Rangisetti Naresh, who works at the local Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) as an attendant, contracted the virus recently and tested positive two days ago.

Immediately after getting the test result, Naresh sent his wife and son away to his uncle’s house and went into room quarantine at his own house, where his parents also live.

On Saturday, since they were out of groceries, Naresh sent his father, Veerabhadram, to a nearby Kirana shop to purchase essentials. 

However, the Kirana shop owner scolded Veerabhadram and denied him groceries stating that his son was Covid positive, as a result of which his father might be a potential carrier.

Though Veerabhadram approached another shop, he faced the same experience there also.

Unable to do anything in that situation, a devastated Veerabhadram returned home without buying any groceries and informed his son about the situation.

Naresh immediately put up a post on his social media account explaining how his father faced social boycott just because he tested positive for the virus. 

The post soon went viral and reached the notice of the police and the District Collector. 

Immediately after learning about the incident, Kothagudem DSP G Venkateswara Babu, along with revenue and health officials, reached the village and counselled both the parties.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp