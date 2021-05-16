STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR’s Covid Task Force is a sham, says MP A Revanth Reddy

The MP, who launched a free meal scheme near Gandhi Hospital, alleged that the priorities of this Task Force was to strike a deal with corporate companies in the name of Covid.

Published: 16th May 2021 09:51 AM

TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy, distributes free food among families of patients, outside Gandhi Hospital

TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy, distributes free food among families of patients, outside Gandhi Hospital. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and MP A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, reiterated that the Covid Task Force led by Minister K T Rama Rao had failed to take up serious issues concerning the State during its meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday.

“The Task Force’s priorities isn’t saving lives but to find ways to strike a deal with corporate firms,” he said.

Describing the situation at the Gandhi Hospital, he pointed out that the State-run hospital has failed to provide basic facilities to doctors, staff, patients and their attendants. 

“Since the government has failed to provide food and water, on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi, we decided to start this facility at the hospital, which will provide around 1,000 meals each day,” he said.

Speaking about the oxygen facilities at TIMS, Revanth pointed out that the oxygen was available only till eighth floor, while the patients on the top five floors were deprived of this. He alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a puppet in the hands of corporate hospitals. This was why he wasn’t including Covid treatment under Arogyasri.


 

Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

