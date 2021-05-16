STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Minister Harish Rao to ask Centre for financial relief in 43rd GST Council meeting

Harish Rao, who will attend the meeting from Hyderabad, is expected to raise the issues related to GST compensation, pending IGST dues and Covid-related problems.

Published: 16th May 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State is facing a financial crisis due to the second lockdown, Finance Minister T Harish Rao is expected to demand the Centre provide some relief to Telangana in the upcoming 43rd Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting on May 28.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office tweeted on Saturday that the Minister will chair the meeting via video conferencing.

Harish Rao, who will attend the meeting from Hyderabad, is expected to raise the issues related to GST compensation, pending IGST dues and Covid-related problems. Some States have already demanded a reduction or abolition of GST on drugs and medical equipment being used for Covid-19 treatment.

The ongoing 10-day lockdown, which may be extended further, and may have an adverse impact on all the sectors in the State. 

Main revenue sources of the State such as GST collections, Stamps and Registration, and fuel and liquor would be affected too. With this, the State will raise a Rs 2,000-crore State Development Loan on May 18, taking the total borrowing in just two months of this financial year to Rs 5,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the latest audit report of March 2020 indicated that the total revenue receipts of the State for 2020-21 were Rs 99,903 crore against the estimated revenue of Rs 1,43,151.94. 

​The total revenue receipts in 2020-21 were just 69.79 per cent of the estimated amount. The capital expenditure in 2020-21 too was not encouraging. As against the estimated amount of Rs 22,061.18 crore, the total capital expenditure incurred was just Rs 16,181.30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harish Rao GST
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp