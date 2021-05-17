3,816 fresh Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths recorded in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 3,816 fresh Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,28,823 and toll to 2,955. The State also recorded 5,892 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,74,899 and active cases to 50,969. Only 44,985 samples were tested on Sunday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported the highest caseload with 658 fresh cases.