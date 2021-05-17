STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Huzurabad turns political hotbed after TRS netas lock horns

On Sunday, Jammikunta municipal vice-chairperson Deshini Swapna and councillors met Rajender and expressed their support to him.  

Telangana BC Welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  After BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and former minister Eatala Rajender locked horns recently and engaged in a war of words, the political climate in Huzurabad Assembly constituency has heated up yet again and it has become a hotbed of political rivalries. While the cadre have become highly polarised and have started choosing one of the two TRS strongmen as their “sole leader, Kamalakar is going all out to ensure that the constituency remains a pink party bastion.

It may be recalled that Kamalakar had recently flayed the former minister for insulting government welfare schemes like Kalayana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak. “It is improper for a former minister to criticise the schemes after enjoying various positions in the party for 20 years,” Kamalakar pointed out. In retaliation, Rajender demanded that the BC Welfare Minister focus on ensuring better medical facilities to Covid-19 patients. 

On Sunday, Jammikunta municipal vice-chairperson Deshini Swapna and councillors met Rajender and expressed their support to him.However, in a setback to Rajender, local leaders from Kamalapur met Kamalakar at his camp office, on Sunday. During the meeting, Pingali Pradeep Reddy, a local TRS leader, alleged that Rajender was implementing divide-and-rule policy in Huzurabad.

