IMD extends yellow weather alert for Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) extended its yellow weather (be aware) thunderstorm warning, accompanied by lightning, across the State till May 20.

According to IMD meteorologists, cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours.

The State is under the influence of a cyclonic storm that is likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening and cross Gujarat coast on Tuesday morning. However, the rains will continue in Telangana till May 20.

On Sunday, many districts in the state including Hyderabad recorded light to moderate thundershowers. Kukatpally and Shaikpet received nearly 6 cms of moderate rainfall while most of the other areas received rainfall under 4 cms of rain. The city on Sunday registered a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius.