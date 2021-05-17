STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials toeing line of millers: Kisan Congress

Anvesh Reddy said millers are not providing farmers with the  at procurement centres.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kisan Congress on Sunday alleged that the officials were toeing the line of the millers and causing hardships and huge losses to farmers, when they were selling their produce at procurement centres. S Anvesh Reddy, chairman, Telangana Kisan Congress alleged that the millers are cutting immature grains from already weighed stocks. 

He said Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy, who assured to cancel the licenses of the erring millers in such cases, should walk the talk. Anvesh Reddy said millers are not providing farmers with the  at procurement centres. “The farmers who are already coping with the unseasonal rains are further pushed into hardships. Minister should walk the talk, if he was seriously concerned about the welfare of farmers,” he said.

