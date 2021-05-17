Sircilla man hospitalised with black fungus-like symptoms

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A 45-year-old government school teacher, who has reportedly developed symptoms of black fungus, was shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment on Sunday.The teacher belongs to Malyala village in Chandurthi mandal, and one month ago he had tested positive for Coid-19. However, he had recovered fully and had tested negative thereafter.

From the past couple of days, he was having constant headache, so family members took him to a private hospital in Karimnagar, where doctors said the symptoms looked similar to that of black fungus and suggested that they shift him to Hyderabad for treatment.

When contacted, District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Sumanmohan Rao told Express that the incident was brought to his notice. However, the family members of the victim refused to speak to Express.