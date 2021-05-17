Telangana brick kiln owner beats up two migrant workers for demanding pending wages

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two migrant workers from Chhattisgarh working in a brick kiln at Jukal of Shamshabad mandal in Rangareddy district were beaten black and blue by their employer after they demanded him to clear their dues.

The police have registered a case against the owner, Redya Naik, and detained him for questioning. The incident occurred on May 13.

Shamshabad Inspector Y Prakash Reddy said Naik had been booked under Section 324 of the IPC. Further investigation is ongoing, he said.

Around 26 migrants from Chhattisgarh had started working at the kiln at Jukal during mid 2020.

Recently, they were about to leave for home. But owing to the second wave of Covid-19, the produce could not be sold off, due to which they had not received their payments.

As a result, the workers had stayed put and were residing at the work site.

On May 13, some of the workers and Naik consumed alcohol at the site, after which an argument broke out between them.

The workers demanded that Naik clear their dues so that they could leave the kiln immediately. A total of Rs 5.80 lakh was due to all the 26 workers. In a fit of rage, Naik assaulted two workers and beat them, causing them injuries on their ears, limbs and back.