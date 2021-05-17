Telangana further postpones COVID-19 vaccine drive for 45+

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the existing stock of vaccine doses has been exhausted, the State government has decided to postpone the administration of second dose for people above 45 years until further notice.“In view of the inadequate stock of Covaxin and non-receipt of fresh stocks from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second dose drive for persons above 45 years of age is postponed,” a circular issued by the Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana, said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Central government said that CoWIN, the government’s vaccination registration portal, will not accept any fresh online or on-site appointments in the portal if the gap of the first dose is less than 84 days.The Union Ministry of Health made it clear that the online appointments for second dose already booked will remain valid and are not being cancelled by CoWIN. The Centre on May 13 accepted the recommendations made by an expert panel to increase the gap between two Covishield vaccine doses to 12-16 weeks after the first dose.

The beneficiaries may be advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date, beyond that 84th day from the first dose of vaccination programm. However, if a pre-booked beneficiary chooses to take the second dose of vaccine even if the period for him or her is less than 84 days, CoWIN system will allow vaccination of such beneficiaries.