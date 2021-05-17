STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana further postpones COVID-19 vaccine drive for 45+

The beneficiaries may be advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date, beyond that 84th day from the first dose of vaccination programm.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the existing stock of vaccine doses has been exhausted, the State government has decided to postpone the administration of second dose for people above 45 years until further notice.“In view of the inadequate stock of Covaxin and non-receipt of fresh stocks from  the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second dose drive for persons above 45 years of age is postponed,” a circular issued by the Directorate of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana, said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Central government said that CoWIN, the government’s vaccination registration portal, will not accept any fresh online or on-site appointments in the portal if the gap of the first dose is less than 84 days.The Union Ministry of Health made it clear that the online appointments for second dose already booked will remain valid and are not being cancelled by CoWIN. The Centre on May 13 accepted the recommendations made by an expert panel to increase the gap between two Covishield vaccine doses to 12-16 weeks after the first dose.

The beneficiaries may be advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date, beyond that 84th day from the first dose of vaccination programm. However, if a pre-booked beneficiary chooses to take the second dose of vaccine even if the period for him or her is less than 84 days, CoWIN system will allow vaccination of such beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana COVID 19 COVID vaccine Cowin
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp