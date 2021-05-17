STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana youth striving to give decent farewell to Covid-19 victims

The team has people from all religions who are united in their belief to serve the society in the times of crisis. 

Published: 17th May 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

The youth team clad in PPE kits perform last rites for a person who died of Covid-19 in Bhadradri -Kothagudem district.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Even as many people refuse to claim bodies of their relatives who die of Covid-19, 25 youths have taken it upon themselves to conduct funerals for unclaimed bodies in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. This team of 25 members have given honourable send off to 62 persons from Kothagudem and neighbouring areas in last one year. Out of the 62 bodies for which the they performed last rites, 10 were Christians, 15 were Muslims and the rest were Hindus. 

A person named Shaikh Shabeer Pasha started this novel initiative in last April when a local Praja Natya Mandali artiste M Komaraiah died after getting infected with Coronavirus, but no one came forward to cremate his body. Finally, Shabeer and his four friends took the responsibility of cremating his body.Later, Shabeer and his friends noticed that bodies of several Covid-19 patients were lying at hospitals or outside houses unclaimed as family members were too scared to come forward and cremate the bodies. That day, they decided to take the task into their hands. 

Today, the team has some 25-odd people including B Tech and degree students, auto drivers and masons, and so on. The team has people from all religions who are united in their belief to serve the society in the times of crisis. The team has been providing services to distraught families without charging a single penny. In fact, they have also been providing financial aid to poor families for conducting funerals.

Speaking to Express, Shabeer Pasha said, “We have not taken any donation or contribution from anyone till date. We have  been doing it for free as a responsibility towards the society. When we receive a call from any patient’s family, we put on PPE kits and rush to the spot in our own vehicles. We take all possible precaution during the funeral so that none of the team members get infected.”

Comments

