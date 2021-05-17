STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana health infrastructure way ahead of other States: Study

Therefore, data cited in the report highlighting State-specific situations related to the treatment of Covid-19 is only till November 1, 2020.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

A 96-year-old woman from the city waits in an ambulance outside District Hospital, Koti.

A 96-year-old woman from the city waits in an ambulance outside District Hospital, Koti. (Photo | VINAY MADAPU, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When it comes to health infrastructure, Telangana is way ahead of other States in India in the country, shows a study titled ‘Determinants of Covid-19 Pandemic in India: An Exploratory Study of Indian States and Districts’, published recently in the reputed Journal of Social and Economic Development.

While Telangana has good health facilities to treat the patients affected by the novel Coronavirus when compared to most other States in the country, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar have the poorest infrastructure.

Researchers calculated the Covid-19 situation index with the help of multiple indicators between March 25, 2020 — the date of imposition of the first lockdown — until November 1, 2020. Therefore, data cited in the report highlighting State-specific situations related to the treatment of Covid-19 is only till November 1, 2020.

Until November 1, 2020, Telangana was the best-performing State in countering the Covid-19 situation, while States including Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra fared poorly, suggested the report.

Researchers used the growth rate of Covid-19 cases per million population, case fatality rate, recovery rate, the growth rate of per million active cases and positivity rate, among other parametres, to conclude the effectiveness of the health infrastructure in all States.

