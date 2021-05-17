TPCC working president Revanth Reddy slams TRS for cheap politics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy launched a free meal scheme at Gandhi Hospital, police stopped his vehicle near Begumpet on Sunday.

According to Revanth, the police stopped him at Begumpet and obstructed him from carrying out relief work, allegedly on the orders of IT Minister KT Rama Rao. This led to an argument between the police and Revanth, who objected to his movement during the lockdown.

Revanth demanded that they produce written orders from the government if it was a question of law and order. Later, he strongly condemned the move. He felt that those at the helm were indulging in cheap politics, while the poor were dying of hunger. He demanded to know, “How can a local MP be stopped from going to a hospital?”