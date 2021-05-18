Covid-19: Special panel to monitor beds, O2 supply in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To review the availability of beds in city hospitals, supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injections, a special committee has been appointed consisting of the GHMC Commissioner, Hyderabad Collector, Joint Director of Drug Control and District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Monday.

Stating that the number of Covid cases in Greater Hyderabad are gradually declining, Srinivas Yadav and Home Minister Mahmood Ali said this was due to the coordinated efforts of various government departments.

Vaccination drive stalled

Regarding second doses of vaccines, the Minister said that no vaccines had been received from the Centre since the last three days forcing the State to temporarily halt the drive.

Information regarding availability of beds in public and private hospitals in the city, vaccination, Remdesivir injections, oxygen availability was available on the government website, he said.

Similarly, a Covid control room has been set up at the GHMC with the number 040-21111111 to provide constant review of oxygen supply.

Hyderabad Collector Shweta Mohanty said they were constantly reviewing oxygen supply, availability of emergency medicines and beds in major hospitals in Hyderabad. Hyderabad Police Additional CP Anil Kumar said the lockdown was being strictly enforced as per government directives. So far, 35 persons have been booked for selling Remdesivir in the black market.