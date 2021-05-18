Cyberabad Commissioner of Police inaugurates PepsiCo’s isolation centre in Kondapur

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 15-bed Covid isolation centre, set up by PepsiCo at the Government Area Hospital in Kondapur, was inaugurated by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar, along with Priyaranjan Jha, Managing Director and Country Head, PepsiCo, on Monday.

PepsiCo has also donated oxygen cylinders and concentrators, and other equipment required for the facility.

The facility is equipped with five supporting staff, an ambulance, mess which would provide breakfast and two meals and 10 oxygen cylinders with filling facility for next three months.

Meanwhile, Suven Pharma, as part of its CSR, has also donated 20 lakh to the Cyberabad police for their Covid relief activities.