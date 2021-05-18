'Focus on rural areas': Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Monday, demanded that the Task Force team, headed by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, conduct village-level inspections to take stock of medical infrastructure and understand ground reality.

Meanwhile, he alleged that several crematoriums are facing a shortage of firewood to burn bodies of victims, as a result of which the kin of deceased people are forced to queue up in front of various cremation chambers.

The BJP chief made these statements while addressing a virtual press conference. In the meantime, he also asked as to why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

“It is the Chief Minister’s responsibility to inspire the people to get vaccinated. If he is not interested in taking it, KCR should publicly declare the same,” Sanjay Kumar said.

Stating that the Centre has so far provided 61.41 lakh vaccine doses to Telangana, Sanjay said that the State government has used just 54.87 lakh doses till now and the remaining 6.93 lakh doses are still lying unused.