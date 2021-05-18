Stolen items recovered as Telangana police arrests five people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested five persons belonging to two gangs in separate cases and recovered stolen property from them.

​In the first case, two men allegedly robbed a woman under the pretext of providing her a job at a courier agency.

Their aide who received stolen property was also arrested. In the second case, two men from Rajasthan, who were working in the city, were arrested for reportedly looting the house of a family at Vanasthalipuram.

Police also found the accused in the second case were earlier involved in six other property offences in different parts of the city.