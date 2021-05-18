Thunderstorms in Telangana likely till May 21: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are extremely likely to occur at isolated places in several districts of Telangana.

As per the weather warning by the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Warangal and other parts of the State till May 21.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, mercury levels have prevailed below normal in Hyderabad with the maximum temperature logging at 36.3 degree Celsius on Monday, three degrees less than normal.

During the last 24 hours in the Greater Hyderabad region, the highest rainfall of 4 mm was recorded at Kapra. The maximum temperature of 39.1 degree Celsius was recorded at LB Nagar and the minimum temperature 24 degree Celsius was recorded at Kapra.

Maximum temperatures expected to be between 37 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperatures could prevail in the range 26 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius for next three days.