TRS leader from Khammam dies of black fungus

KHAMMAM: Former Khammam district president of the TRS and ex-chairman of the Industries Development Corporation, Shaik Budan Baig, died of a black fungus infection at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. This is the first death from black fungus infection in the district.

After recovering from Covid-19, he had complained of inflammation on his eye. The doctor hinted towards black fungus infection after which Baig got admitted at a private hospital in Bengaluru last week. He was a native of Khammam town and actively worked in the CPI and later in the TRS. He had also contested for Khammam MP from the TRS in 2014 but was defeated.

State Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed grief over the death of Budan Baig. “He was a very nice person and worked hard to strengthen the party in the district,” he said.

Third case in Khammam

T Sulouchanarani, 57, a resident of Uppalachalaka village went to Penuballi Government Hospital on Monday with a case of swollen eyes after recovering from Covid-19. Medical officer Dr B Ramesh Babu examined her and confirmed she has black fungus and shifted her to the headquarter hospital in Khammam.

This is the third such case in Khammam district. On Saturday, Talluri Bhadraiah, a resident of Chintakani mandal, got black fungus infection and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

4 held for illegally selling black fungus injection

The North Zone Task Force team of Hyderabad city police on Monday arrested a four-member gang for illegally selling Amphotericin B liposome injections, used for treating black fungus. According to Task Force DCP P Radhakishan Rao, the gang comprised N Yadaiah, a drug supplier, P Satish and Sai Kumar, both of whom work for pharmacy stores, and B Rajashekar Reddy, a medical representative. They were caught red-handed while selling each vial for Rs 50,000 against the MRP of Rs 7,858 in Kacheguda, he said. The police also seized five vials.