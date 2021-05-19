3,982 Covid-19 cases in Telangana, toll crosses 3,000 mark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 3,982 new Covid-19 cases and 5,186 recoveries on Tuesday, after conducting 71,616 tests, taking the tally to 5,36,766 and active cases to 48,110.

On the same day, the State saw 27 deaths, taking the toll to 3,012. The GHMC area, with 607 cases, recorded the highest number of cases in the State, followed by Rangareddy with 262 cases, Khammam (247), and Medhcal (225).

​The Director of Public Health of Telangana Dr G Srinivas Rao said, “We are witnessing a decline in the number of cases and infection rate for the past two weeks. Lockdown is yielding desired results... 40 per cent of patients in Telangana are from other States.”