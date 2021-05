By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a shock to Mallannasagar oustees, the wall of a house at the Mutrajpalli R&R Colony collapsed on Tuesday.

The house belonged to N Sunitha, wife of Yadagiri, an oustee from Etigadda Kistapur village.

They had shifted to the new house three weeks ago. Oustees have been expressing serious concerns over the quality of the houses in the colony.

​On Sunday, the compound wall of a house of in the colony collapsed following a spell of rain in the evening.