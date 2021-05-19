Covid-19: GHMC makes meals in Hyderabad's Annapurna canteens free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is set to provide free meals through Annapurna canteens in all the 250 centres across the city. The free meal initiative is being extended as per the instructions of KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

In view of the dangerous second wave of the pandemic, Minister has taken the decision as many underprivileged people in the city are in want of regular meals, as their means of livelihood have been affected by the lockdown. He directed the officials to continue supplying free meals through Annapurna canteens.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, is extending Annapurna meals during lunchtime. The GHMC is presently running 250 centres including 102 new ones in the twin cities and providing meals to about 50,000 people on a daily basis.

These free meals help the daily wage labourers, migrant workers, hawkers and the poor living on the streets across the city. The meal ensures hygienic food, comprising a vegetable curry, sambar, curd and pickle besides rice.Inaugurated with eight centres in 2014, but there are close to 250 such centres across the city. During the lockdown period last year, the State government provided free meals to the needy.

The cost per meal is Rs 24.25. Earlier, the GHMC would pay Rs 19.25, while the remaining Rs 5 would be paid by the beneficiary. But, since the lockdown was announced, the government waived off the money paid by the beneficiary. The GHMC will now bear the entire cost of the meals. The concerned officials have been told to ensure their proper functioning.