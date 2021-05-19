STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid-19: GHMC makes meals in Hyderabad's Annapurna canteens free

These free meals help the daily wage labourers, migrant workers, hawkers and the poor living on the streets across the city of Hyderabad.

Published: 19th May 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

A man receiving his food at an Annapurna canteen, as the GHMC announced it will supply free food.

A man receiving his food at an Annapurna canteen, as the GHMC announced it will supply free food. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is set to provide free meals through Annapurna canteens in all the 250 centres across the city. The free meal initiative is being extended as per the instructions of KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

In view of the dangerous second wave of the pandemic, Minister has taken the decision as many underprivileged people in the city are in want of regular meals, as their means of livelihood have been affected by the lockdown. He directed the officials to continue supplying free meals through Annapurna canteens.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, is extending Annapurna meals during lunchtime. The GHMC is presently running 250 centres including 102 new ones in the twin cities and providing meals to about 50,000 people on a daily basis.

These free meals help the daily wage labourers, migrant workers, hawkers and the poor living on the streets across the city. The meal ensures hygienic food, comprising a vegetable curry, sambar, curd and pickle besides rice.Inaugurated with eight centres in 2014, but there are close to 250 such centres across the city. During the lockdown period last year, the State government provided free meals to the needy.

The cost per meal is Rs 24.25. Earlier, the GHMC would pay Rs 19.25, while the remaining Rs 5 would be paid by the beneficiary. But, since the lockdown was announced, the government waived off the money paid by the beneficiary. The GHMC will now bear the entire cost of the meals. The concerned officials have been told to ensure their proper functioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Annapurna canteens KT Rama Rao
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp