Covid: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka deamnds Telangana govt to 'declare health emergency'

HYDERABAD: Attacking the State government for its failure to control the spread of Covid-19, the Congress demanded that it announce a health emergency.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday alleged that the situation has only worsened after the government constituted a Covid Task Force.

He felt that Minister K T Rama Rao-led Task Force committee was a “helpless entity”, as it has failed to check the “plunder of patients” by corporate hospitals.

He pointed out that not only the executive, but the bureaucracy too under the leadership of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar was a flop show.