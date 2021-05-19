DCA puts curbs on retail sale of Mucormycosis drug

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drug Control Administration (DCA) has imposed curbs on the retail sale of Amphotericin B, an injection used to treat black fungus or Mucormycosis, after the drug was in acute short supply for one week folowing a sudden spike in cases.

According to a letter sent by the Director of DCA to nearly 16 manufacturers and several other stockists and distributors of the drug, the injection can be supplied only after a government committee approves the same.

​This committee will be headed by the Director of Medical Education and will decide which supplier will supply to which hospital.

“All manufacturing companies of the Liposomal Amphotericin B are hereby instructed to supply drugs directly to their stockists and to inform immediately to the DCA about quantity, name and address of stockist where drug is supplied. The stockist in turn will issue vials based on recommendation of the government committee. Not a single vial can be issued to hospitals and patients directly without recommendation,” states the letter.

People with diabetes need to be cautious

Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said the fungal infection occurs only in Covid-19 patients who are diabetic, and it is a rare disease and not infectious. Post Covid-19 recovery, the immunity is still low, and patients must wear masks, the Director added.

“Mucormycosis is in the air we breath and only affects those who have low immunity or diabetes. Thus, mask compliance until one gains health is crucial,” he said.