Medical college brings cheer to Sangareddy

Along with five other districts, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned a medical college for Sangareddy district.

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The long-awaited dream of the people of Sangareddy has finally come true. Along with five other districts, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned a medical college for Sangareddy district on Monday.

Public representatives in Sangareddy, Medak and Vikarabad districts, as well as Zahirabad and Narayankhed, have been appealing to various governments to set up a medical college in the region to provide better medical care to the people of the area. 

​Many political parties promised to make it a reality, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his 2018 election campaign.

Now, Sangareddy - along with five other districts - is all set to get medical and nursing colleges. The demand for setting up a medical college with all modern facilities has been there for around two decades. 

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the medical college to the district.

He said that in the past, he had brought up the issue of establishment of a medical college in the district in the assembly and had held agitations for the same. He requested the CM to sanction Rs 1,000 crore for the college and promised that he would felicitate the CM at the time of laying the foundation for the college.

