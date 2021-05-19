Notices issued to ex-MLA Putta Madhu's wife for flouting court rules

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Manthani police, on Tuesday, issued notices to TRS leader and Manthani Municipal Corporation Chairperson Putta Shailaja, wife of former MLA and ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu, for violating court rules.

It may be recalled that in connection with the murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, accused Tulasagiri Srinivas alias Bittu Srinu and Udari Lachaiah were brought to Manthani Court from Warangal Central Jail on March 19 so that their statement could be recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. On that day, Shailaja allegedly interacted with Bittu Seenu on the court premises.

Based on court directions, Manthani police registered a case against her under IPC Section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) on March 26.

​The police had also released a press statement that they would file the chargesheet later.