One overcharging hospital loses licence, three served notices in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a crackdown on private hospitals, though belated, the Telangana Health Department has begun action against those collecting astronomical amounts of money from Covid-19 patients.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said that the department received nearly 26 complaints in the recent months and based on these complaints, the department cancelled the permit issued to one such hospital in Hitech City.

“We want to assure the people that we have begun taking action. Of the 26 hospitals against which complaints have been received, permission to treat Covid-19 patients has been revoked for one such hospital. Three others located in Basheerbagh, Nagole and Secunderabad have been issued show cause notices,” said the Director of Health.