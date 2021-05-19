STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Provide equipment for Oxygen supply': Finance Minister T Harish Rao tells firms

The Finance Minister and the Chief Secretary directed them to take immediate steps for providing equipment to supply oxygen to the patients in the hospitals.

Published: 19th May 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar during a meeting at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday on the construction of liquid oxygen storage units, pressure swing adsorption plants (PSA plants) and cryogenic tankers to ensure proper of oxygen to the Covid-19 patients in the state.

​Representatives of a firm made a presentation on the production of medical equipment in the meeting.

They also reviewed and directed the Health officials to initiate necessary process immediately to implement the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s directions on Covid-19 control measures in the state.

Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Health secretary SAM Rizvi, Finance special secretary Ronald Rose, Director Medical Education K Ramesh Reddy, TSMSIDC managing director K Chandrasekhar Reddy, MEIL representatives Krishna and others were present in the meeting.

