Slugfest continues as Eatala Rajender, Gangula Kamalakar trade barbs

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The war of words escalated between former minister Eatala Rajender and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday, with the row degenerating into personal attacks. Rajender, who visited his Assembly constituency Huzurabad, is expected to camp there for three days. Launching a scathing attack on his rival, Rajender said Kamalaka’s political career would come to an end by 2023. With his granite quarries, he turned Karimnagar into a burial ground, Eatala alleged. Asking Kamalakar to learn about respect and culture, Rajender said, “Power is not for every one. Using threats will not scare every one. As a Minister, learn about respect and culture.”

Rajender alleged that Kamalakar had threatened public representatives of Huzurabad constituency over delay of works. Stating that self respect was more important than money, the Huzurabad MLA said, “In 2006, the then CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy used money power in the MP elections, but the people of Telangana voted for self respect. This will be repeated in Huzurabad.” He recalled that during the last MP elections, TRS had won from the constituency with a higher margin than in other constituencies.

Soon after Rajender’s press conference in Huzurabad, Kamalakar too held a press conference in Karimnagar to respond to Rajender. He alleged that Eatala had links with 30 granite quarries in the Huzurabad constituency, and demanded to make the details public. Responding to allegations of tax evasions, he said if any such thing was found, he would pay five fold tax to the government. Alleging that Rajender behaved in a different way outside Huzurabad contituency, he said, “Rajender is acting like an upper caste in Hyderabad and like a BC at his Assembly constituency.”

Responding to allegations over his granite quarries, Kamalakar said the Vigilance department had already given him clean chit, and he had been legally operating granite quarries since 1992. He challenged Rajender to quit his post, saying, “If Rajender knew what the word self respect means, he should resign from the MLA post and contest elections to prove his power.”

Eatala quashes talk of resignation

Before convening a press conference, Rajender took the blessings of his father Mallaiah at Kamalapur mandal in Warangal Urban district and visited the local Lord Rama temple. These developments have led to speculations in political circles that Eatala may announce his resignation. However, the former Minister quashed them by clearly stating that there would be no byelection for Huzurabad.